Good Saturday evening! We hope you've had a chance to enjoy the beautiful day here in Mid-Michigan.
After a chilly week, the weather today has been just what we needed, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures climbing back into the 50s with an enthusiastic southwesterly breeze.
While Sunday won't be quite as warm and bright as Saturday, and a few showers will return to the forecast, it won't be a bad day to finish the weekend either.
This Evening & Overnight
Clouds will gradually increase through the course of the evening, but more so after the sun goes down. So if you're just getting a chance to get outside early this evening, you still have plenty of time left!
- Sunset tonight is roughly 8:23 PM.
Temperatures will remain in the 50s for the first half of the evening before eventually falling into the 40s after the sun goes down. Dry weather should hold through midnight as well so a late evening walk should be just fine as well.
As clouds increase overnight and a cold front approaches from the west, showers will become possible especially in the northwestern areas overnight and those chances will gradually move southeastward into Sunday morning.
With breezy conditions sticking around overnight and the clouds thickening up, we should see overnight lows level off in the lower and middle 40s for most.
Sunday
While showers will be possible on Sunday, they are not expected to be terribly widespread. And even if you do see a shower, they should remain pretty light. With the scattered nature, it's entirely possible your area just sees an increase in cloud cover to start the day.
A few showers may linger into the afternoon in far southeastern areas, but for most of Mid-Michigan, the window will be best through the morning hours with chances diminishing toward the evening.
Once the front passes us by, clouds will have a chance to break up a bit from northwest to southeast as the afternoon goes on, bringing the possibility for a bit of sunshine to close out the day.
Highs on Sunday should still manage the 50s in our warmest areas, but there will be more 40s (especially north) behind the front. Winds on Sunday will be lighter, generally out of the north and northwesterly direction around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.