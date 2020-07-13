Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and send our best for a great start to the week.
We finally received a good rainfall on Friday, which was much needed, and we were rewarded with beautiful weather for the weekend. The biggest change? lower humidity! It certainly felt a lot better outside.
As we kick off a brand new workweek, it appears more of the same is on the way today, which is always great for a Monday!
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, plan for a mix of 50s and 60s, which is one of the cooler mornings we have had recently. Humidity is nearly non-existent with a light northerly breeze. There have been a few spotty showers here and there, but those shouldn't amount to much and should diminish over the next few hours.
Expect any lingering cloud cover from this morning to gradually diminish as well, with plenty of sunshine to start the day. We'll see some puffy, fair-weather clouds pop-up but not much more than that. Highs should land around the middle 70s to low 80s this afternoon with a light northerly wind.
Conditions should remain quite pleasant through the evening with a mix of 70s and 80s, allowing a perfect chance to get outdoors tonight.
Skies should clear out from any clouds this afternoon and remain mostly clear overnight into Tuesday morning. Expect lows to fall into the 50s and 60s once again, which should provide a nice chance to open the windows and give the A/C a break.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.