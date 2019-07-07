After a humid and stormy past week, we've turned the corner with more sunshine, less humidity!
Good news is this pattern will continue for the beginning of the week.
We have the forecast below!
Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisories are in effect for Bay & Tuscola counties until Monday 12 AM.
Beach Hazards in effect for Sanilac and Huron counties until 10 PM.
Be prepared for minor flooding on the shoreline with northeast winds at 5-15 mph; gusting to 20 mph.
Tonight
Any evening plans are looking good from a weather standpoint.
Staying dry with mostly clear skies into the evening and overnight.
Lows will be a bit cooler than previous nights; down into the mid 50s.
Monday
Another great day to start off a new week!
Mostly sunny skies will be expected as High Pressure settles in over Mid-Michigan.
Temperatures will staying around average for the beginning of July; back into the low 80s.
Humidity levels once again stay comfortable.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.