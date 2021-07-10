Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan! We welcome you to the weekend.
We're in for a pleasant start to the weekend. However, it will be short lived. Shower and T-Storm chances will return before the weekend is over.
We have your full forecast here!
Today & Tonight
We start the weekend with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the 60s for the morning.
Highs will reach the upper 70s near 80 and skies will be partly to mostly sunny. Overall, expect a mix of clouds and sun but good conditions to get any outdoor activities done.
Humidity levels will still be comfortable too with dew points in the low to mid 50s. A light breeze from the SE at 5-15 mph can be expected.
The Loons are back in action at Dow Diamond against Lansing starting at 7:05 PM. Weather looks to cooperate for some baseball.
More clouds will continue to stream in from the south to north into the evening and overnight hours. We still expect to remain dry until Sunday morning.
Lows tonight will drop into the mid to upper 50s.
Sunday
More clouds along with the chance for showers and t-storms will return going throughout most of the day.
Better chances for the wet weather will be the farther south you go. Still expect this activity to come with some brief periods of dry time. Some areas south near I-69 will have the chance to reach near 1" when all is said and done for the weekend.
Be sure to track the rain with our Interactive Radar!
Highs for Sunday will be a touch cooler before climbing back into the 80s next week. Highs Sunday will look to only reach the mid 70s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.