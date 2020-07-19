Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend. Here's to a great week ahead!
After severe storms rolled through Sunday morning, it wasn't a bad ending to the weekend on Sunday afternoon. We had a good amount of sunshine and temperatures weren't too bad either. It looks like we'll keep more of the same going for our Monday, which is never a bad thing to kick off the brand new workweek.
Today & Tonight
As you step out the door this morning, we're still pretty mild with some mugginess to the air as well. Temperatures are in the 60s and even 70s in some spots, with dew points still a bit elevated in the 60s as well.
A cold front is also dropping through the region this morning, and while it won't produce any rainfall, it should help us kick some of this humidity out of the region and may kick up a few clouds.
There should be plenty of sunshine as well, helping our temperatures jump into the upper 70s to middle 80s this afternoon. Those temperatures will be joined by a northwest wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
With that pleasant weather continuing into this evening, it's a perfect night to find a reason to be outside. You shouldn't have any worries of wet weather and the air mass will feel a lot more refreshing.
A few clouds will pass through overnight but we should remain dry into Tuesday morning. Expect overnight lows to feel a lot better with 50s and 60s, providing a chance to open the windows and get some fresh air.
