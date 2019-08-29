Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and if this is the last day you're working before a holiday weekend, we hope it's a great weekend ahead!
It was a cooler and cloudier Wednesday, giving Mid-Michigan a small taste of fall yesterday, conveniently just ahead of high school football season which begins tonight.
Of course, we're not done with the summer season just yet and some warmer temperatures are moving in today, along with the chance for a few thunderstorms.
Today & Tonight
The last of the clouds from yesterday are moving out, giving us clearing skies as we kick off the morning drive. Temperatures are very similar to yesterday with mostly 50s out the door.
Skies should remain sunny through the morning and afternoon hours, allowing our temperatures to warm up nicely into the middle 70s to low 80s this afternoon. Humidity values should stay low, giving us a very pleasant late August afternoon.
Winds will be breezy once again today, out of the southwest around 10-20 miles per hour with gusts near 25 miles per hour.
As we head into the evening hours, we'll keep an eye on thunderstorms that are expected to develop to our northwest that will be moving southeast as the evening goes along.
Storms could start moving through parts of the area around 4-5 PM, so if you'll be out and about for any high school football games tonight or any other activities, be sure to check in with our Interactive Radar from time to time.
A few of these storms could be strong as they pass through and the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk for the entire TV5 viewing area. This risk level suggest severe storms would be isolated and not widespread.
If strong storms do develop, we expect them primarily between 5 PM to 12 AM with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain the main threats.
Storms should end quickly around midnight or shortly thereafter, with clearing skies expected overnight. We should drop into the 50s as we head toward Friday morning's commute.
