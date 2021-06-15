Good Tuesday morning! We hope you've had a great start to the week and hope you're ready for a beautiful summer stretch.
We've seen some much needed rainfall around Mid-Michigan over the last week, but we certainly have more work to do. And despite rain chances going away for a few days, at least we'll have a pleasant summer stretch the next couple of days ahead of our next rain chance on Friday.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, plan for a smooth morning commute. Any showers from yesterday have been long gone, with clear skies setting up overhead. Temperatures are very pleasant in the 50s with a light northerly wind.
With sunshine from start to finish today, temperatures should have no trouble warming up into the 70s around most of the area. The only exception will be some of our Thumb and lakeshore areas where a northerly wind flow (5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph) will keep things in the 60s here and there.
Your evening tonight couldn't be much better, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s and 70s before midnight. Sunset time this evening is around 9:18 PM.
With clear skies and light winds overnight, plan for a cooler night with overnight lows dropping into the 40s and 50s. Some of our counties to the north could arguably reach chilly levels in the low 40s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
