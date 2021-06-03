Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week and hope the second half of the week is just as nice.
It's no secret that there is some heat on the way over the weekend and early next week, but before we get there, our Thursday will feature some pretty pleasant weather overall, so be sure to take advantage while you can!
As always, we're continuing to keep an eye on any rain chances moving forward too, as we are still running dry around Mid-Michigan. Our latest Drought Monitor update comes in later this morning.
Today & Tonight
As we kick off the Thursday morning commute, we have a mixed bag of conditions. Some areas around the Tri-Cities and to the north and west have seen skies clear with a bit of patchy fog developing here and there, while areas to the south and east into the Thumb and along I-69 are still seeing cloudy skies and spotty showers.
Temperatures are highly variable also, with 50s and 60s under the cloudier conditions, with 40s and low 50s in our clearer zones. Either way, it's not terribly uncomfortable as you step out the door.
Despite our differences this morning, everyone will head in the same direction into the afternoon and evening. What's left of our cloud cover should diminish and we'll become mostly sunny for the rest of the daylight hours.
High temperatures should warm up nicely too, with low to middle 80s in our warmest spots, to 70s in the Thumb, and a few 60s right along the water.
As our next disturbance gets set to cross the area tonight, clouds will be on the increase after the sun goes down, leaving partly to mostly cloudy skies into the overnight.
A few showers will be possible during this time as well, but know that won't be for everyone with chances only around 20%, and what showers do develop aren't expected to be all that heavy with amounts generally 0.10" or less.
Overnight lows will settle in the 50s and 60s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
