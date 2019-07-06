Heat and humidity have laid the ground work for numerous thunderstorms over the past few days, but things are poised to take a more comfortable turn!
We have the forecast below!
Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisories are in effect for Bay & Tuscola counties until Sunday 4:00 pm.
Flood Warning in effect for the Saginaw River until further notice.
Be prepared for minor flooding on the shoreline with northeast winds at 5-15 mph; gusting to 20 mph.
Tonight
Skies become partly cloudy into the evening and overnight. You might even be able to shut off the air!
Any fireworks shows are looking good to go from the weather dept!
Lows will duck into the low 60s near 60.
Sunday
Absolutely perfect weather to close out the holiday weekend on Sunday.
Mostly sunny, low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s!
Staying dry and a touch cooler into the evening and overnight.
Lows will be down into the mid 50s.
Have a great day!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.