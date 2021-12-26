Good Sunday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a wonderful Christmas yesterday. Mother Nature's belated Christmas gift to us is pleasant weather for today! We do have wintry weather returning tonight, though, which will provide for some messy travel conditions.
Today
Starting this morning we have clear skies which will will allow for plenty of sun! A spots of refreezing is possible on roadways this morning, but past that, roads are in good shape. Through the day today, we'll have a general mix of sun and clouds but we stay dry. Highs will eventually reach the lower and middle 30s by the afternoon, right around normal for this time of year.
Tonight
The main part of the weather story comes in tonight, especially after midnight. Skies become overcast with snow picking up from west to east. This snow will be widespread around Mid-Michigan by morning commute times, surely causing slower travel. After sunrise we'll begin to see a transition from snow to freezing rain/drizzle.
Lows tonight will settle to the upper 20s and stay quite steady through the overnight hours. Conditions will also become breezy as an east southeast wind prevails at 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Messy Monday
The window for freezing rain will only be around 2 to 3 hours at the longest for any given location, but any icing will provide impacts, especially on roadways. Ice totals should stay low, though, up to 0.10" at the most.
Snowfall totals will come in around 1" for most in the area, run-of-the-mill for Mid-Michigan! Our key area of concern Monday really comes down to any travel impacts.
A few lingering rain showers will be present in the early afternoon, but conditions will turn dry but stay cloudy for the rest of the daytime. One thing to note, a temperature shift of only a degree or two could be the difference between any location seeing predominantly snow or rain. As always, stay tuned for any more updates as we get closer to this event!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
