Good Sunday morning! We hope you've had a great weekend so far and we hope Sunday is just as nice.
Saturday was a great start to the weekend, but we did manage to see a few storms during the afternoon and evening. It looks like we'll see a very similar day as we close out the weekend, so while storms are possible, there will be far more dry time.
Today & Tonight
We're starting on the dry side of things this morning, with some areas of fog for the morning drive. Some of those pockets of fog could be locally dense so keep an eye out for that if traveling early today.
Temperatures are running in the 60s this morning and with another day filled with sunshine, expect a fast jump into the 80s this afternoon away from the lakeshore. If you're closer to the water, 70s will be possible with a northeasterly flow.
This afternoon and evening will be very similar to our Saturday with a few showers and thunderstorms developing as the afternoon goes along.
The coverage of storms is expected to be isolated to widely scattered, so just like Saturday, many of us won't see anything at all. If you have outdoor plans this afternoon, no need to cancel them, but just keep an eye on things as the afternoon progresses.
No severe weather is expected, but some downpours and gusty winds will be possible in the strongest cells.
Storms will lose steam after the sun sets and we'll see skies clear out overnight into Monday morning. Like today, some patchy fog will once again be possible, especially in areas that see rain this afternoon.
Overnight lows will settle into the 60s into Monday morning's commute.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.