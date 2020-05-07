Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and send our best for a wonderful second half of the week.
Wednesday lived up to the hype with a beautiful, albeit cooler-than-average day. Even so, highs in the lower 60s sure felt nice compared to some of the 40s and low 50s of Tuesday. Any sunshine is good for our mood these days as well.
Thursday doesn't look to bad either, but big changes are on the way for Friday, so be sure to soak up what you can today.
Today & Tonight
Skies are a bit variable around Mid-Michigan this morning with clouds streaming out ahead of a cold front getting set to drop through the region. While we're seeing some areas of green on radar this morning, showers aren't having much success actually reaching ground level with the air mass remaining pretty dry from our gorgeous day yesterday.
That cold front may eventually lead to a few spotty showers as it drops through today, but coverage should be low and showers should remain light. Most areas probably won't see a thing except some extra clouds from time to time. Outside of that, expect a good amount of sun again today.
Temperatures aren't quite as chilly as yesterday morning with a mix of 30s and 40s out the door. With that aforementioned sun, we should still manage highs in the middle 50s to around 60, with cooler readings near the lakeshore.
A breezy northwesterly wind picking up to around 10-20 miles per hour with gusts near 30 miles per hour will be around today and will be sticking around at times through the next few days as well. With that in mind, Lakeshore Flood Advisories have been issued from tonight through 5 AM Saturday.
Expect dry weather through this evening with pleasant temperatures, with skies remaining fairly clear through the first half of the night at least. Be sure to take advantage! We may see a bit of extra cloud cover build in toward tomorrow morning.
Overnight lows will settle in the 20s and low 30s, making frost a possibility once again tomorrow morning. Frost coverage will likely be patchy with winds sticking around at times late tonight.
Friday
Morning temperatures aren't too much different on Friday compared to where we've been much of this week. However, don't expect much of a warm up through the course of the day.
Highs are expected to be in the lower and middle 40s at best, with 30s possible in our coolest spots. Those temperatures, in conjunction with a breezy northwesterly wind, will keep things feeling more like the 30s at times.
If that weren't enough, scattered snow showers will be possible as a disturbance drops through the region. We're not expecting any significant accumulation during the daylight hours, but where snow showers persist late at night, we could get some dustings on grassy surfaces.
Any snow showers should wind down into Saturday morning.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
