Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week and for those taking holiday travels the next few days, have a safe trip!
Our weather has been incredibly nice this week as far as sunshine and warm temperatures, and it appears we'll be turning up the heat even more this weekend. If you like it hot or have plans close to a body of water this weekend, you're in great shape.
But as nice as this weather is, we're searching for every ounce of rain in the forecast for those who need it.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures remain consistent this morning, with mostly 60s as you step out the door, just like the last few mornings. Skies remain clear and humidity values are relatively low.
We've been on the warm side of things this week and abundant sunshine warms things up even more today. Many areas will reach or exceed 90 degrees this afternoon, with only slightly cooler values near the lakeshore as winds flip around to a north northwest direction.
Dry weather continues for another day and any outdoor plans this evening should be just fine beyond the heat. The UV Index remains high with burn times around 20 minutes, so we always encourage you to be careful and apply sunscreen when possible.
Skies remain clear overnight into Friday morning. Overnight lows will be a bit more mild in the middle and upper 60s.
Friday
Friday morning's commute will have no problems and we're in for another hot day to close out the workweek.
High temperatures should warm back up into low to middle 90s in our warmest spots, although some areas may, by the numbers, be just a touch cooler tomorrow thanks to a weak disturbance dropping through the region. That being said, it won't be a huge difference and won't feel all that much different.
That disturbance won't lead to widespread rain, but may be just enough to kick up a few isolated showers in the afternoon. If these showers do materialize, which is no guarantee, we don't expect anything widespread or anything that will have a meaningful impact on our rain deficits.
Saturday & Sunday
Highs in the 90s will keep on rolling away from the lakeshore on Saturday, with another day of mostly sunny skies expected. We currently do not expect any rain showers on Saturday around the state of Michigan, so if traveling, you shouldn't have any worries.
Sunday should be fairly dry as well with more sunshine and temperatures climbing into the lower and middle 90s.
It's tough to say with a few days to go before we get there, especially pinpointing a location, but it at least seems plausible we see a few lake-breeze showers develop at times on Sunday afternoon and evening. If this chance materializes, we don't expect these to be widespread or anything that will ruin the weekend.
A few showers may also be possible in the western Upper Peninsula on Sunday.
