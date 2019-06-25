Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week despite the rain returning to the forecast and we send our best for a wonderful Tuesday.
Things have quieted down significantly this morning and we expect today to be much more pleasant than the start of the week. While today should remain dry, there is a chance wet weather returns for some later on this evening.
Today & Tonight
Skies have cleared up a bit around Mid-Michigan and the trend will be for increasing amounts of sunshine through the morning. If you wake up to clouds, know that they aren't expected to last long.
Temperatures are starting the day in the upper 50s and low 60s, with a noticeable change in the humidity.
With plenty of sun expected today, we should have no trouble jumping back into the 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Humidity levels will remain pleasant through most of the day, joined by a westerly breeze around 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts near 25 miles per hour.
Rain chances will return later this evening, with the best chances occurring near and after sunset tonight (9:21 PM). Not everyone will see rain but a few scattered storms will be possible.
While the severe threat looks low, the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a Marginal Risk for severe weather for parts of Mid-Michigan. If any storms do become severe, hail and gusty winds are the main threats.
Any rain should wind down quickly, ending before the morning commute tomorrow. Skies will clear rapidly as well so we should start Wednesday with plenty of sun.
Overnight lows will remain mild and muggy, with lower and middle 60s expected by tomorrow morning.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
