Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope your Tuesday is just as nice.
Snow showers from Monday are quickly winding down and it appears we're in for arguably the nicest day of the week for our Tuesday. But as is often the case during the winter months, it will be a short break from the wet weather. Our next system quickly arrives late tonight and could bring some headaches for the Wednesday morning commute.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, we should be in for a much better commute. Temperatures are definitely on the chilly side with the teens and 20s, but we're finally drying out so we won't be seeing as many slowdowns today.
Skies are clearing out too, which should bring some sunshine back in a more widespread fashion today after a few breaks in the clouds Monday. It won't help our temperatures much though, with highs expected to be in the upper 20s in most areas.
Those temperatures will be joined by a west southwest wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Clouds will gradually increase this afternoon and this evening, but we should remain dry until the later evening hours. Once we get closer to 10-11 PM, those along US-127 will likely see snow gradually move into the region and that snow only becomes more widespread into the morning commute Wednesday.
With lows below freezing, slick roads will definitely be a possibility.
Wednesday
The heaviest and most consistent snow is expected to occur during the morning commute tomorrow, so plan for extra travel time. The character of the snow will be a bit wetter, which will likely make roads a bit greasy/slick.
With that in mind, Winter Weather Advisories will be in place from late Tuesday night through early afternoon Wednesday.
It's worth noting that slick travel will be possible in areas outside of the Winter Weather Advisory zone, but snowfall amounts will be a bit less in those areas and we could see a faster transition to more of a mix or rain after daybreak and late morning.
The farther north and west you go, the longer snow will stick around, with some sleet or brief freezing rain mixing in around the Tri-Cities. Snowfall amounts will be higher in these areas with that longer duration.
1-3" looks like a reasonable range around I-69 up into the Thumb, with 2-4" expected around the Tri-Cities, Alma, and Mount Pleasant, and 3-6" (locally higher) north of the Tri-Cities. A more specific map can be found below.
The Winter Storm Severity Index, which assesses the level of impact of a storm system based on things like travel, power outage potential, etc., shows minor impacts in the areas shaded in yellow. Minor impacts on this scale would be defined as "typically results in an inconvenience to daily life". Road conditions are expected to be the main issue.
Precipitation should start tapering off into the afternoon and those farther to the south may have some rain or drizzle mix in before everything ends completely Wednesday evening.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
