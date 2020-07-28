Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope Tuesday is just as nice.
Heat and humidity were the big weather story on Sunday and Monday, but late yesterday a cold front finally brought some relief comfort wise and another round of showers for at least part of the area.
Today should feel much better and we'll see the a continuation of the bright skies that returned last night. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has all the details from 4:30-7 AM on TV5 Wake Up and on TV5 News at 9. Join him!
Today & Tonight
Temperatures out the door this morning should be a far cry from where they were yesterday. Many areas were flirting with 80 for Monday's commute, but today we should be a good 10-20 degrees cooler in the 50s and 60s. Skies should be fairly clear with just a light breeze.
With largely mostly sunny skies expected today, we should have no trouble reaching the lower and middle 80s in most areas this afternoon. A westerly breeze could gust occasionally between 20-25 miles per hour, with much less humidity today.
The vast majority of Mid-Michigan should stay dry today, but a few stray showers or a thunderstorm may pop up in the afternoon and early evening as a disturbance passes by. There's no need to plan your day around it, but just check in with the radar once in awhile if you'll be outdoors.
The best chance for this would be some of our northeastern zones, north of the Saginaw Bay. Severe weather is not expected with any thunderstorms, but any stronger cells could produce gusty winds and perhaps some small hail.
Outside of that small chance, it should be a beautiful late July evening with comfortable temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Lows eventually fall into the 50s and 60s.
Just like the afternoon, the vast majority of Mid-Michigan should be dry overnight with just a few passing clouds. But there is a chance another disturbance could bring another chance of rain overnight, mainly south near I-69, with an outside shot of reaching as far north as the Tri-Cities.
The exact placement of this round of rain is still in question, but it's close enough to pay attention to, so we'll keep a smaller chance in late tonight into Wednesday morning.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
