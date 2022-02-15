Good Tuesday morning Mid-Michigan, we hope your week got off to a great start yesterday!
Today
Out the door this morning temperatures are running slightly milder than Monday morning, in the teens most places. Our wind is light & variable keeping wind chills in check this morning, but you'll still want to bundle up heading out! Skies are beginning to clear more from the north which will allow temperatures to drop slightly more before sunrise, expect numbers just below 10 degrees. A southeast wind between 5 to 10 mph today will help elevate temperatures over yesterday, highs will reach the middle and upper 20s by this afternoon.
Conditions also stay dry through the day, but more clouds are expected during the afternoon after some peeks of sunshine this morning. There won't be any weather-related snags for any plans you may have this evening!
Tonight
Temperatures settle into the middle 20s early tonight, but a warm front passing through before sunrise will begin to elevate temperatures. We stay dry and cloudy tonight, but the wind will be picking up. By sunrise Wednesday, expect a southeast wind from 10 to 20 mph with some gusts exceeding 30 mph.
Wednesday & Thursday Storm System
There are certain details that are more clear than others when it comes to our storm system arriving Wednesday, continuing for some into Thursday. Before we dive into what we know so far, it's important to stress that the finer details will take a bit longer and there will be some fluctuations or changes as we get closer.
One thing is clear, we're getting a lot warmer into Wednesday. Highs should rise into the 40s for most Wednesday afternoon, keeping any inbound precipitation on Wednesday afternoon and evening purely rain. That should help us out on the roads, but that rain, along with melting snow, could bring a lot of standing water to the area. In addition to that, the warm temperatures could cause ice on local rivers to move, making ice jams a possibility. If you have any ice shanties out on the rivers, you'll want to pull those off at some point on this Tuesday as a precaution.
Later on Wednesday night into Thursday, temperatures will fall bringing colder air into the area for the second-to-last day of the workweek. This will bring the possibility of some mixed precipitation (sleet and/or freezing rain) before we change to outright snow. One of the big questions we'll try to solve is just how quickly that changeover occurs. A slower changeover could lead to a longer period of rain or mixed precipitation, while a faster change could bring snowfall totals up and reduce the threat of freezing rain in between the rain and snow.
There's still plenty of variability in our data, preventing more specific expectations. But we'll work as quickly as possible and share those details as soon as we can. One thing that is looking quite likely on Thursday are slick travel conditions. A flash freeze is possible like we saw on Saturday morning which could make for icy roads. The likelihood of this is higher because of road treatments being rinsed away Wednesday and the aforementioned standing water, which will freeze quickly when temperatures dive on Thursday morning.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.