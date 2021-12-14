Good Tuesday morning Mid-Michigan! Monday's weather was a winner, a perfect day to get outside. If you weren't able to enjoy the sunshine and milder air, we have another day to do so today! In addition, we're still keeping an eye on the potential for rain and wind coming in on Wednesday and Thursday.
Today
Stepping out this morning air temperatures are cooler than Monday morning; however, with a calm wind the feels like temperature is actually running around the same numbers as yesterday morning. An extra layer or two will still be needed! We're continuing our stretch of dry weather, though!
That theme continues through the day today. We'll see a few more clouds than Monday with variably cloudy skies, but we'll still have some peeks of sunshine throughout the day. High temperatures will reach the middle 40s by this afternoon. On paper, this is cooler than Monday by 1 to 3 degrees, but with a wind much lighter than Monday at only 5 to 10 mph out of the southeast, it will actually feel right around the same temperature as yesterday.
Tonight
Clouds will thicken tonight leading to cloudy skies, which is also where we start to see rain chances coming back into the picture. As a rapidly deepening low pressure system near the Plains nears the Midwest region, shower activity will spread into Mid-Michigan. We'll be on the lookout for a few light showers picking up around midnight, with more scattered showers coming in during the latter half of the nighttime period.
Low temperatures will settle into the upper 30s tonight, nearly 10 degrees warmer than Monday night. The wind will also start to pick up out of the southeast, sustained between 5 to 15 mph with gusts occasionally reaching 20 mph.
Mid-Week Storm System (Wednesday & Thursday)
The aforementioned low pressure system will track through Minnesota and Wisconsin late Wednesday and into Thursday. With the low staying to our west, we'll stay in the warm sector of the low much like last Friday night. These is a windy setup associated with this system, as well.
The warm temperatures will keep us with plain rain during this event. Rainfall on Wednesday will be in a scattered fashion throughout the day, but should only stay during the morning hours on Thursday. The dry slot of this low (area of dry air wrapping into the low) will allow clouds to decrease later on Thursday, which should allow for some peeks of sun before sundown Thursday.
Rainfall totals from this entire system will be spread out from early Wednesday morning to the end of Thursday morning. Overall, Mid-Michigan is not looking at much in the way of rain accumulation, only between 0.10" to 0.25". Some locally high totals are possible if showers track over the same location through the time period.
In regard to temperatures, the warm sector of that system will bring numbers in the 50s on Wednesday, and possibly a few readings into the 60s by Thursday morning! In a similar fashion regarding the system from over the past weekend, the cold front of the low sweeps through and brings temperatures back down to the 30s for the afternoon on Thursday.
Most importantly, wind gusts will pick back up with this system. By Wednesday night and during the day Thursday, the approach and passage of the cold front will see wind gusts back into the 40 to 50 mph range out of the southwest. This may bring some power outages to the area once again, especially locations more prone to losing power under stronger winds. Stay tuned for any updates with this system!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.