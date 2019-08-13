Happy Tuesday! We hope you had a great start to the week and we send our best for a wonderful week ahead.
We had a good amount of sunshine throughout the day, but our attention is on some stronger winds which are causing some beach hazards along Lake Huron.
We break down the forecast below.
Current Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisory: in effect for the counties of Bay & Tuscola until 10 PM tonight and for Huron and Sanilac counties until 8 AM Wednesday.
For more specific information on your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
This Evening & Tonight
We will remain under partly cloudy sky conditions for this evening with temperatures falling through the 70s. It will also say breezy with a northeasterly wind around 5-15 miles per hour with gusts of 20+ miles per hour.
That northeasterly wind will lead to lakeshore flooding, along with the risk for rip currents and high waves. Small Craft Advisories are also in place for boating.
It's not the ideal to be at the lakeshore and we strongly advise against swimming with the rip current risk.
Low temperatures tonight will land in the 50s overnight.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
