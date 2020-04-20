Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's a wonderful weekend ahead.
It was a beautiful weekend around Mid-Michigan, with really the only hang up being a chilly wind at times. Otherwise, it was mostly dry with just a few showers and temperatures returning to the 50s.
It looks like more of the same is on the way as we start our new workweek, but changes are looming for Tuesday, with another shot of cool air on the way.
Today & Tonight
As for this morning, there's not much to worry about for the morning drive. Skies are clear over Mid-Michigan and winds are much lighter than yesterday afternoon. Temperatures have dropped into the 20s and low 30s.
With loads of sunshine expected through the morning and afternoon, in conjunction with a southwesterly flow, we expect a nice warm up into the middle and upper 50s later this afternoon (a touch cooler north).
Those southwesterly winds will be enthusiastic again today, remaining sustained around 10-20 miles per hour with gusts approaching 30-35 miles per hour at times.
We expect a dry start to the evening, but a cold front dropping in from the north will bring an increasing chance for showers from northwest to southeast late this evening and overnight. A few thunderstorms aren't out of the question as this line gets set to move through as well.
As far as timing goes, start watching for showers on the radar around 7-8 PM in areas to the west and northwest toward US-127 and Houghton Lake.
If thunderstorms do develop, we're not expecting severe weather. However, it could get gusty with some of the stronger cells with the potential for some pea-sized hail as well.
Expect overnight lows to fall into the 20s and low 30s tonight, with winds staying breezy overnight around 10 to 20 miles per hour and gradually turning to the northwest.
Tuesday
Temperatures start chilly on Tuesday and won't be moving much through the course of the day. With values in the 20s and 30s to start the morning tomorrow, any showers that linger through tomorrow morning will have the potential to mix with or changeover to snow.
Even after the showers have departed, expect a chilly and raw day ahead. Skies may break up a bit to allow some sun to poke through, but a breezy northwest wind around 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts near 30 mph will keep things quite chilly.
High temperatures will struggle to reach 40 tomorrow, with values from the middle 30s to low 40s expected for the afternoon. The wind chills will be of course much cooler with the blustery northwesterly flow.
Stay warm, everyone!
