Our weather remains on pleasant cruise control as we close in on the end of September!
Tonight
Mostly clear skies will continue tonight as high pressure hovers over Lake Michigan. With temperatures taking a chilly turn and winds becoming calm, patchy fog will likely settle in for some of us as we close in on sunrise. If you will be traveling overnight, stay alert for changes in visibility!
Lows will dip into the middle and upper 40s for most, but folks in our northern communities will wake up to readings in the low 40s!
Wednesday
The chance for patchy fog in the morning will hold our the door. Something to keep in mind for your morning commute.
Despite the patchy fog chance, we get another great fall-like day with more sunshine and staying dry.
Temperatures for later in the afternoon will reach back a few degrees warmer compared to Tuesday in the low 70s. Lakeshore areas could be a touch cooler in the 60s.
comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
