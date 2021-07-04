Good Sunday evening Mid-Michigan! Happy 4th of July!! We hope you have been enjoying today's beautiful weather ... it really couldn't be better for the holiday! We do have some rain chances to carry us into Monday, let's break it down in the forecast!
Evening/Tonight
If you have any outdoor plans this evening, the weather will cooperate very nicely! Mostly clear skies will persist with some of the wildfire smoke haze, which should lead to another colorful sunset. The mild conditions will stick around though!
We stay dry and quiet through the overnight with mostly clear skies, but also on the muggier side. Lows will settle into the upper 60s.
Monday
Expect more of the same conditions as Sunday to start off your Monday. The heat and humidity will stick around, and many locations will again reach 90. Upper 80s will be the case for our northern counties tomorrow.
An approaching cold front the northwest will bring in our next chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening. The best chance will be for folks along US-10 and north. These showers will remain fairy scattered in their coverage.
Some of these thunderstorms do have the possibility to turn severe, although that chance is very low-end. The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5/isolated chance) for severe thunderstorms for our central and northern counties. The main impacts would just be strong wind gusts, heavy downpours, and possibly hail. Stay tuned!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
