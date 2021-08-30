Good Monday evening Mid-Michigan! We hope that your workweek got off to a good start. And if we're talking about the weather, it certainly did! After and active weekend, we have much-welcomed pleasant weather here to stay for the coming days.
Tonight
We will continue to carry mostly clear to clear skies through the overnight hours tonight with everyone staying dry! The low temperatures tonight are one key part of the forecast, feeling much cooler and comfortable. You could almost say "refreshing" with lows in the upper 50s south, and lower 50s north! The low humidity will also stay around, so it will be a good windows-open night! We'll have a northwest wind from 3 to 6 mph.
Tuesday
As high pressure from Canada continues to swoop in, the weather will stay pretty quiet. We'll have sunny skies for Tuesday morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cloud coverage will be slightly more widespread than it was Monday. Despite this, we'll all stay dry! Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 70s which is around average for this time of year. Low humidity will also stay around, so all-in-all a pleasant day is ahead! We'll have a north northeast wind from 5 to 10 mph.
Through the Week
Through the coming days, high pressure influence will continue to keep conditions very nice. Mostly sunny skies will be the case Wednesday and Thursday with dry conditions. High temperatures will level-out in the middle and upper 70s, and low humidity levels will also transpire. This is all as dew point temperatures stay in the 50s!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
