Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week and hope you've had a chance to take advantage of the beautiful weather.
If you haven't yet, there's still plenty of time, with pleasant, rain-free conditions continuing the next few days. And even when rain chances return to the forecast this weekend, there will be plenty of dry time and temperatures will remain steady in the 70s.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, it's one of the coolest mornings we've had in quite some time, with a mix of 40s and 50s out the door. Humidity is non-existent with a light north northeasterly breeze, and just a few isolated areas of fog.
Once the sun comes up, expect another day filled with sunshine right through the afternoon and evening. This will guide our temperatures into the middle 70s once again, gifting us an incredibly gorgeous day.
This evening is picture perfect for any outdoor plans and high school football games couldn't ask for much better. Plan for temperatures in the 70s around kickoff, with 60s taking over once the sun goes down.
Skies will remain mostly clear overnight with just a few high clouds drifting in from the west. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 50s, but a few 40s will be possible in our cooler locations.
Labor Day Weekend
Clouds are expected to increase throughout the day on Friday, but the atmosphere still looks too dry to support anything more than perhaps some isolated sprinkles toward the evening hours, and even that is a very low chance.
Rain chances do get a bit better on Saturday, but locally, those chances still appear to be on the lower end with just scattered showers expected. Late afternoon through the evening looks to be the best chance for any showers. While sunshine won't be completely out of the picture on Saturday, there will be more clouds than we've seen much of this week.
On Sunday, skies get a bit brighter and while shower chances remain, that threat should be lower than Saturday through much of the day. The better window for showers will be Sunday evening.
Labor Day will be similar to Sunday, with plenty of sunshine and only a minor chance for a shower through the day.
It's worth noting that rain chances look a bit more consistent as you go north in the state, so if you're traveling to the Upper Peninsula or the tip of the mitten, be sure to check the local forecast to be on the safe side.
Highs through the weekend should be steady in the middle 70s, with minimal change from day to day. Overnight lows will mostly be in the 50s.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
