Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
It was a gorgeous Thursday around Mid-Michigan with a nice break from the humidity and plenty of sunshine, kicking off a pleasant stretch of weather as we head into the weekend.
If you didn't have a chance to take advantage yesterday, no worries! We've got plenty of this weather over the next few days.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures, as you might expect, have really cooled off overnight with most of us waking up in the 40s and 50s as we start today. It may be a sweatshirt or jacket type of morning depending on your preferences.
As far as the rest of our day goes, it should play out very similar to our Thursday with plenty of sunshine to start the day. Some fair weather cumulus cloud will develop as we head toward the afternoon hours, giving us a partly to mostly sunny sky later today.
The only hiccup we'll be watching for will be for the potential of a few lake-effect rain showers in the Thumb. These shouldn't be all that heavy, more of a nuisance this anything.
Winds will be taking more of a northeasterly turn today and when combined with a cooler start this morning, we'll likely be a little bit cooler this afternoon. This is especially true near the lakeshore where we could be stuck in the 60s in spots. Inland areas will reach the lower to middle 70s.
If you have any outdoor plans this evening, it should be a wonderful night with temperatures gradually falling through the 60s and 70s before landing in the 40s and 50s overnight under a mostly clear sky.
Saturday & Sunday
As far as your weekend forecast goes, expect more of the same with the sunshine rolling on both days, with just a few fair weather clouds sprinkled in on Saturday.
Both mornings will start cool in the 40s and 50s, so it will be a great weekend to have the windows open at night, or perhaps perfect camping weather.
High temperatures on Saturday should be very similar to our Friday with a mix of upper 60s to middle 70s. Temperatures on Sunday will make a bigger jump to the middle 70s and low 80s.
Winds on Saturday will be out of the northeasterly direction around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Sunday will take a turn to the southeast, also around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
