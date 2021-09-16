Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week and hope the second half is just as nice.
After a stormy start to the week, Wednesday was a nice change of pace with plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. As we get ready to end the workweek the next few days, expect more of the same with a bit more of a warm up into Friday.
Today & Tonight
Heading out the door this morning, plan for a much cooler start. Temperatures have fallen into the 40s in our coolest spots with plenty of low 50s elsewhere. These values are anywhere from 5 to 20 degrees cooler than this time yesterday. There are a few spots of patchy fog as well.
With sunshine from start to finish and a southeasterly breeze, we should have no trouble warming up today into the middle 70s in most areas. The Thumb and the lakeshore counties could be just a touch cooler near the water.
Gorgeous conditions continue right through this evening, providing another chance to find any excuse to be outside. Sunset time tonight is around 7:44 PM and temperatures will fall into the 60s quickly after that.
By Friday morning, overnight lows will have mostly settled in the 50s.
Weekend Trending Cooler, But Still Warm & Largely Dry
Early in the week, it looked like we were in for a significant warm up this weekend. And while it will still be warm, especially on Sunday, we're not expecting it to be quite as hot as it looked. Depending on your preferences, that may come as good news!
Highs on Saturday should be cooler than Sunday, with lower and middle 70s following a weak cold frontal passage during the morning.
That cold front could lead to a few showers late Friday night and very early Saturday morning, but those should be very light and not all that widespread. Odds are in your favor that you won't see a shower at all.
We still expect warm temperatures on Sunday as we see winds turn a bit more southerly once again. Highs for most should be right around the low 80s with plenty of sunshine all day long.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.