Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great start to the week and send our best for a wonderful Wednesday ahead.
Dry weather returned to Mid-Michigan on Tuesday, but it was tough to shake the clouds. We had a few peeks of sun, but for the most part, we stayed mostly cloudy. Today should bring improvement, not only with added amounts of sunshine, but warmer temperatures should return as well.
Today & Tonight
Although we don't expect them to hang around long, there are still some lingering clouds overhead this morning, along with some patchy fog. We don't expect the fog to be a big problem, but just something to keep an eye on if you're still taking a morning drive.
Temperatures are starting mild this morning, with lower to upper 30s as we start today. Winds are still pretty light, so our wind chill is pretty minor this morning.
Expect a nice warm up into the lower and middle 50s around Mid-Michigan this afternoon and evening with the added sunshine and a southwesterly wind flow. Our lakeshore counties may be a touch cooler, but with the flow generally offshore, those areas should warm up a bit more than yesterday.
Dry conditions should last through most of the evening with a gradual increase in cloud cover. That increase in cloud cover will be followed by a chance for showers late tonight.
Those showers should arrive primarily after midnight. If anyone sees rain before that point, it would be our northwestern zones. Any showers tonight are expected to be relatively light.
Expect overnight lows to land in the upper 30s and 40s overnight.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.