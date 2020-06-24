Good Wednesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week. You've made it to the halfway point!
It wasn't our nicest day on Tuesday, but our luck with bright skies was bound to run out eventually. The cooler temperatures were a refreshing change of pace, but if that were too cool for you, don't worry! We have plenty of summertime heat ahead of us moving forward in the forecast.
Today & Tonight
Our disturbance responsible for the showers of yesterday has moved off to the northeast and we're starting the morning dry today. Behind that cold front, our temperatures have really cooled off with plenty of 50s to start the morning, joined by a noticeable drop in humidity.
Skies are clearing out too, so we should see a good amount of sunshine to kick off our Wednesday. While a few puffy cumulus clouds should develop into the afternoon, we should still enjoy a good amount of sunshine between them later today as well.
Afternoon highs should take advantage of those brighter skies, rising into the middle 70s in most areas this afternoon. Winds will remain breezy today out of the west around 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts near 25 miles per hour.
Although not expected to be a widespread thing, we can't completely rule out a few pop-up showers this afternoon and early evening. They should remain pretty isolated and amount to little more than a nuisance.
With those showers largely tied to the heating of the day, we should see anything that pops up quickly diminish toward sunset tonight and we'll remain dry into Thursday morning. And outside of that chance, we should have a beautiful evening ahead of us.
Expect overnight lows to fall back into the 50s under a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky.
