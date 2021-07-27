Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great start to the week. You've made it to the halfway point!
Despite a few showers here and there, it wasn't a bad Tuesday overall, with far more dry time than wet time, and many areas avoided rain entirely. As for our Wednesday, conditions will remain quiet, but we'll need to keep an eye on storms late tonight and early Thursday.
Today & Tonight
Beyond some patchy fog, it should be a smooth morning commute for your Wednesday. Temperatures are running mostly in the 60s, with a bit of humidity in the air and a light wind generally out of the east.
Plenty of sunshine will be in the forecast, especially to the start the day and temperatures will have no trouble warming back up into the lower and middle 80s this afternoon. Humidity levels may remain noticeable, but won't reach miserable levels. Winds should be light out of mostly an easterly direction, but may vary at times.
Although clouds will increase gradually during the second half of the day, we should remain fairly dry through much of the evening. Temperatures will be in the 70s much of the evening.
Assessing Tonight's Storm Chances
Rain chances will start to go up closer midnight and onward into the overnight, as a complex of thunderstorms develops in Wisconsin and works its way to the south and east.
While the path of these complexes can be tricky and there is time for things to change as the day goes along, there seems to be a decent consensus the worst of the conditions will stay to our south and west in portions of West Michigan.
Despite that trend, we're still close enough to keep an eye on the possibility of strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has a small sliver of our southwestern area in a Slight Risk or a Marginal Risk, just in case some of the stronger storms develop a bit more to the east.
If strong storms do develop, damaging wind gusts and heavy rain will be the main threats. If some of the heavier rains move into Mid-Michigan, we also have a risk for flash flooding, but just like the severe threat that chance is higher to our west.
As always, we'll be monitoring things throughout the day and if any adjustments to the forecast are needed, we'll let you know about them.
