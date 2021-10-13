Good Wednesday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope your Wednesday has been going well. The overall theme for this afternoon is a mix of sun and clouds with more clouds north and more rays of sun south. Past a few isolated spots of mist up north, we'll all be staying dry. Rain chances do return tonight, though.
Afternoon
Temperatures are running in the 60s this lunch hour, lower 60s north all the way up to the upper 60s along the I-69 corridor. Temperatures will move more this afternoon on the heels of a continued southwest wind from 5 to 10 mph. At peak heating, expect highs in the lower 70s, while our northwestern fringe of counties will stay just below 70 due to more clouds there.
Any evening plans look good as well! Sunset is going to be around 6:55 PM with more clouds building in for those who see some rays of sun this afternoon.
Tonight
A large low pressure system is sitting off to our west bringing more rain to the northern plains (on a side note, that very system is bringing snow to the western parts of South Dakota...), but we'll keep an eye on the warm front from that system which will move into Mid-Michigan tonight, bringing back the shower chances. Expect a few scattered showers to be around as you start off your Thursday. Lows tonight will be mild once again by October normals, with folks settling into the lower 60s with a few upper 50s readings north. The wind will shift to the south southeast at 5 to 10 mph behind the warm front.
Thursday & Friday Rain Chances
Although it won't be raining all day Thursday, with a warm front passing through during the morning and a cold front passing through during the second half of the day will keep showers in play through the evening.
No severe weather is expected, but some downpours will be possible and any thunderstorms that develop will have a chance to bring some strong wind gusts.
Highs on Thursday will remain on the warmer side thanks to the warm front passing through, with lower to middle 70s in our warmest areas.
The frontal boundary that passes by on Thursday evening will get hung up just to our south, and a wave of low pressure is expected to ride northward along that boundary. That should keep showers in our forecast through the day on Friday as well, and unfortunately, it looks like Friday night football will have a chance for rain once again.
Rainfall from Thursday through 8 AM Saturday is expected to run between 0.50" to 1" from the Tri-Cities and Thumb southward, to around 0.50" or less as you go north and west. As always, any localized downpours could lead to higher totals here and there.
Highs on Friday will be cooler than Thursday, but remain above average in 60s.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
