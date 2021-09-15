Good Wednesday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope all is going well on this Wednesday afternoon. The passage of yesterday's cold front is setting us up for pleasant weather this afternoon and evening!
Afternoon
At this lunch hour, folks are settling into the upper 60s and lower 70s nicely. By this afternoon at peak heating, everyone will be running anywhere from 8 to even 10 degrees cooler than yesterday in the lower and middle 70s. A northwest wind from 3 to 6 mph this afternoon is also contributing to forecast highs today by slowly bringing in some of this more pleasant air from Canada.
Clouds will continue to clear out from the northwest through the afternoon. Those clouds are departing with Tuesday's cold front while high pressure to our west also begins to fill in. This will help to keep conditions dry through the rest of the day today. There is one small caveat though, as folks in the Thumb will see clouds for the longest, and possibly a brief stray shower. Overall, no need to change of cancel any plans!
In-all, things are shaping up nicely for the rest of today and this evening! Get out there and enjoy this weather! Sunset will be at 7:45 PM.
Tonight
With skies continually clearing, we'll be left with mostly clear, to flat-out clear skies tonight. This will allow temperatures to plummet to the refreshing, yet cool, lower 50s and upper 40s. Some patchy fog development is possible with such a substantial drop in temperatures tonight, which will also be aided by a light and variable wind.
Heating Up Late Weekend
Temperatures will remain quite pleasant in the 70s in the next few days. but all signs are pointing to a warm up into the weekend, especially the latter half of the weekend into next week.
Highs are expected to return to the middle and upper 80s by Sunday and remain in that range through the start of the next workweek as a ridge of high pressure builds into the region. It's possible these temperatures could extend beyond Monday as well.
While it may be a bit humid at times, it doesn't appear our humidity will reach miserable levels, which is always great news. In addition, our rain chances will remain low through the weekend, with the only chance expected to be an isolated one on Saturday morning at this time.
As always, we'll keep you posted as we get closer!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
