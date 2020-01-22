Happy Wednesday! We hope you've had a great week so far and we hope the second half to the work week is just as nice.
This Evening & Tonight
If you have any evening plans, expect a mostly cloudy sky condition with temperatures largely dropping through the 20s. It will feel cooler today thanks to a southwesterly wind sustained at 5 to 15 mph, with gusts closer to 20 mph. Make sure to dress warm.
Cloudy skies overnight, with low temperatures falling into the middle and lower 20s. We will start to see some snowflake activity towards daybreak on Thursday.
