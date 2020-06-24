Happy Wednesday Mid-Michigan! We hope you have had a great start to the week and we welcome you to the half-way point.
After a gloomy day yesterday, more sunshine is expected today.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Sunshine will continue this evening, with a good mix of sun and clouds. We still are keeping a small chance for a pop-up rain shower going through the early evening hours. Temperatures this evening will gradually drop through the 70s and 60s, with less humidity.
Winds will remain breezy today with winds out of the west sustained at 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts near 30 miles per hour. Those winds will ease up slightly tonight.
Low temperatures overnight will drop into the middle 50s with a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky condition.
