Hello Mid-Michigan! We welcome you to another weekend.
Ready for a break from the chilly and dreary conditions? We have you covered!
Check out the forecast!
Today & Tonight
Wanting to see all the fall colors? This weekend will be perfect to do so.
We're starting today with a decent amount of sunshine! Some clouds look to increase going later into the afternoon and evening hours.
Good news we make it through the day dry!
Temperatures today will be setting up slightly above average. We can expect a good range of the upper 50s to low 60s. Average is 58°.
The only hurdle we do have this weekend is a small chance for showers tonight into Sunday morning.
A weak frontal boundary will responsible to pose the threat to spark up a few isolated sprinkles or showers. Even then the chance is minor.
Lows tonight will be down into the mid 40s.
Sunday
We start the day with some more clouds. A lingering sprinkle could last into the late morning. The chance again is small. Most look to be dry especially going into the afternoon.
Clouds look to break especailly for the later afternoon and early evening allowing more sunshine in to end out the weekend!
Temperatures will be a touch warmer, we're talking about the low to mid 60s.
Have a great weekend!
