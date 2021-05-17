After a pleasant weekend, our weather turn a turn into Summer on Monday. We'll keep a good thing going tonight and Tuesday!
Tonight
Open-window weather continues tonight with high pressure continuing to hover over the region. Mostly sunny evening skies will quickly lose any remaining cloud cover after sunset, and will remain clear into Tuesday morning. Lows tonight will drop into the low 50s, hovering a few degrees above average and making for some pleasant sleeping conditions!
Tuesday
High pressure will begin to drift east of the region on Tuesday, but it will still hang on to control of our weather during the day. Mostly sunny skies in the morning will stay that way until early afternoon when some high clouds begin to drift in from the southwest. Those clouds won't do anything to spoil our weather though, as beautiful conditions persist into the evening. Highs will remain pleasantly summerlike in the upper 70s, with the possibility for a few locations to top 80 degrees.
Mostly cloudy skies will take over on Tuesday night as low pressure drifts northward across Iowa and Illinois. A shower or two will be possible, maybe even with an isolated rumble of thunder. Lows will remain quite mild in the upper 50s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
