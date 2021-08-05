Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week and hope the second half is just as nice.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, the only thing you'll need to keep an eye out for is some patchy fog. This fog doesn't appear to be overly dense in most places and shouldn't be a big issue. Temperatures are pleasant in the 50s and 60s as we kick off the morning commute.
With mostly sunny skies to start the day, we're in for another fast warm up into the afternoon. Highs should reach into the lower and middle 80s for most this afternoon, with readings slightly cooler near the lakeshore. Winds will be around 5 to 10 miles per hour out of the southwest, and humidity levels should remain tolerable for one more day.
Partly cloudy skies will develop this afternoon, and there is a very slight chance of an isolated lake-breeze shower or storm is possible again today, but we expect that chance to be lower than the last few days.
Otherwise the evening hours should be in great shape for any outdoor plans. Temperatures will fall through the 80s and 70s, before landing in the lower and middle 60s for overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy.
Friday - Weekend Outlook
Our Friday will start dry and there will be some sunshine to start the day, but clouds are expected to increase through the day, with more clouds than we've seen for much of this week.
Showers and thunderstorms will be possible later in the day, mainly during the evening hours Friday. The coverage of rain is expected to be scattered, so Friday night plans aren't in complete danger.
Highs will warm up into the 80s yet again and won't be much different than what we've seen for the middle of the week. But the change will be noticeable in the humidity department as that gets set to ramp up through the weekend.
Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be spent in the 80s as well, but will be a bit more locally dependent based on how much rain you see in your town. The potential is there on Sunday to reach close to 90.
Dew points are expected to spend Saturday and Sunday in at least the middle and upper 60s, with some low 70s not out of the question at times, especially on Sunday. With humidity at this level, even if we fall short of 90 on Sunday, it will definitely feel like the 90s with the heat index.
Scattered showers and storms will be possible over the weekend, but neither Saturday or Sunday look like washouts. Saturday appears to be the day with the higher chance, but even then, it doesn't look like an all day rain. Sunday much of the day looks dry for now.
As always, we'll keep an eye on your weekend forecast as we get closer because we know every weekend is more valuable this time of year before school gets underway. Stay tuned!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.