Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we hope the second half is just as nice.
It was a beautiful day yesterday in Mid-Michigan, with plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures that came with no humidity whatsoever. It also appears more of the same is on the way for Thursday, so it should be another great day ahead!
Today & Tonight
With clear skies for the overnight and winds going calm, our temperatures have fallen like a rock in many areas this morning. We've got plenty of 40s and 50s, and possibly some 30s in a few cool spots early this morning.
These values are around 10-20 degrees cooler than yesterday morning, so it will be a noticeable change.
Outside of any fog that may develop, we shouldn't have too many issues for the morning drive. We don't expect any fog that does develop to linger very long at this point either, but we'll keep our eyes on it.
We should see plenty of sunshine again today, with just a few fair weather clouds here and there. Our chilly morning temperatures will take full advantage and warm into the lower and middle 70s for most this afternoon.
Skies will gradually cloud up later this evening into the overnight period, ahead of our next rain chance that arrives primarily after midnight. The only exception could be our northwest zones where rain could arrive just a touch sooner.
Once showers arrive, scattered chances will continue into the day on Friday. While any rain is much-needed at this point, this won't be a major rainfall as rainfall totals will be less than 0.25" and even 0.10" will be hard to come by.
Overnight lows tonight won't be quite as chilly with the clouds and showers around as we'll stay in the 50s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.