Good Monday morning! We hope you've had a great weekend and we send our best for a wonderful day ahead. Of course, we also remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice on this Memorial Day.
After some early morning cloud cover, it was a beautiful Sunday and it looks like Monday will at the very least start that way, before rain returns late tonight.
A mostly dry day is certainly welcomed news as we continue to deal with flooding along the Cass and Saginaw rivers.
Weather Alerts
Flood Warning: remains in effect for the Saginaw River and Cass River near Frankenmuth until further notice.
The Cass River is at crest this morning and will begin falling today, falling below flood stage Tuesday afternoon. The Saginaw River is near crest and will gradually begin falling late today and fall below flood stage late tonight.
Memorial Day & Tonight
Skies will feature plenty of sunshine as we begin the day, with very comfortable temperatures this morning in the 40s and 50s.
That sunshine should hang on through the morning before eventually giving way to clouds as the afternoon goes along. Despite the increasing clouds, we largely expect the daylight hours to be dry, which is great for any services, activities or travel today.
High temperatures will be a mixed bag, with upper 60s and low 70s in the south and west zones near US-127 & I-69, while areas around the Tri-Cities and Thumb will be in the lower to middle 60s. Lakeshore areas will be stuck in the 50s.
Showers and thunderstorms will gradually move in from the west and approach US-127 around 7-9 PM tonight and move eastward as the night progresses.
We are not expecting severe weather at this time, but locally heavy rain is possible. Rainfall amounts between 0.25 and 0.75 look reasonable through Tuesday morning.
Overnight lows will settle in the middle 40s north and low 50s south.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
