Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
Skies cleared late last night and it looks like we'll keep that rolling right into our Friday, giving us arguably our nicest day of this week. It also looks like we'll be turning up the heat this afternoon, too.
Today & Tonight
That heat won't be out there this morning as temperatures have fallen back around 5-15 degrees compared to yesterday morning, leaving us in the 40s and low 50s to start the commute.
With generous amounts of sunshine today, expect high temperatures to reach into the middle and upper 70s away from the lakeshore, perhaps even touching 80 in a few spots. That sun may be hazy with wildfire smoke moving in from the west.
- Interesting note: Saginaw is currently in its longest drought for its first 80 degree day of the year since 1997. If we don't hit 80 before June 10th, it will be the longest wait on record. We'll see what happens today.
As a cold front drops through the area late tonight, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible late this evening. With the scattered nature of the rain, there's no guarantee you see a storm. Therefore keep your plans going and check in with the radar once in awhile if the skies get dark.
The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a Marginal Risk for severe weather for this evening. A Marginal Risk suggests any severe weather would be isolated, with it being the lowest risk category.
If strong storms do develop, and that's a big if, it would be primarily between 5 PM and midnight with gusty winds and small hail the main threats.
Outside of any rain threat, expect mostly cloudy skies and overnight lows settling into the 50s by Saturday morning.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.