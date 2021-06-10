Good Thursday afternoon Mid-Michigan! The weather is on repeat yet again today, although shower coverage will be lesser than the last couple of days. The pop-up chance carries over into Friday again, as clear skies tonight allows everything to reset just like this morning.
Afternoon
Sunny skies this morning have led to temperatures at-and-above 80 again this lunch hour. Temperatures will still climb to the upper 80s, even touching 90s, farther inland from Lake Huron. An overall easterly wind at 5 to 10 mph will keep highs cooler along the immediate lakeshore today around the mid 70s.
If you are located inland, the chance still remains for those pop-up showers and thunderstorms much like yesterday. That easterly wind will keep any shower activity that bubbles up today away from the lakeshore though. The higher humidity with dew points in the upper 60s, warm temperatures, and some rays of sun provide the perfect combination for these showers to form.
Tonight
As heating diminishes tonight, any shower or storm activity will dissipate. We will be left with mostly clear skies as clouds diminish too. Lows will settle comfortably into the mid 60s, and the wind will stay light only around 3 to 6 mph.
Friday
As the atmosphere resets overnight, Friday will start off like Thursday with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will warm quick, then clouds will pop-up again in the afternoon thanks to the heating. With plenty of moisture still on-tap for Friday, pop-up showers and thunderstorms again come into the mix. Highs will reach the upper 80s with near 90 inland and mid 70s along the lakeshore.
