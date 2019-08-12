Happy Monday! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a wonderful start to the week.
We have a chance for a few pockets of rain tonight and perhaps a rumble of thunder.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Rain chances through the daylight hours should be hit and miss, with just isolated showers expected. Don't be surprised if you get through this evening on the dry side.
Late this evening and during the overnight period rain showers will be possible, but it will favor I-69 for the best chance of rain, with chances diminishing the farther north you go. If you're north of the Tri-Cities, you may not see much rain overnight.
With some showers and clouds around tonight, expect overnight lows to stick in the 60s for most locations.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.