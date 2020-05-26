Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great holiday weekend and we hope Tuesday is just as nice.
We kicked up the heat a bit more on Monday with many areas managing the middle and upper 80s on Monday afternoon. We had a noticeable uptick in the humidity as well and it appears we'll keep that rolling today, with temperatures having the potential to be even warmer.
Today & Tonight
Just like yesterday, all is quiet this morning as any thunderstorms from yesterday afternoon lost their luster with the loss of daytime heating. Much of our cloud cover dissipated as well, leaving fairly clear skies over the area.
Despite the clearing, temperatures didn't fall off that much with largely middle and upper 60s for the morning commute. Beyond a little patchy fog here and there, we shouldn't have any major weather-related issues for the morning drive.
We'll have a good amount of sunshine once again today, joined by a southerly wind flow around 5 to 10 miles per hour. With those two things in mind, we should see a landing spot in at least the middle and upper 80s this afternoon. However, based on yesterday's values, some low 90s are certainly within reach, potentially breaking some records for May 26th.
The records we are chasing today:
- Flint: 92 (1933)
- Tri-Cities: 89 (2010)
- Houghton Lake: 87 (2010)
Just like yesterday, with plenty of heat and humidity, we'll have a chance for a few afternoon and early evening thunderstorms. Coverage, like Monday, is expected to be scattered with the lack of an organized "trigger". Development will largely depend on lake-breeze boundaries. No need to cancel anything outdoors, but be aware of the possibility and keep an eye on the skies.
Severe weather is not expected, but heavy rainfall is possible in areas that do see a thunderstorm.
Any showers or thunderstorms should fade with the loss of daylight just like yesterday and any cloud cover should thin out late this evening, too. Expect another night in the middle and upper 60s with continued mugginess.
