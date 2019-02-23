Hello Mid-Michigan! We welcome you to the weekend. We hope you enjoyed the past few days with the sunshine because it will be in short supply going forward.
Rain, freezing rain, thunder and windy conditions will all be possible throughout this weekend.
We have Winter Storm Watches and High Wind Watches in place for multiple Mid-Michigan counties. Check on the details for your location here.
We explain below!
Today & Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies will be the theme for the first half of today. This will be the time to get your weekend errands done if possible before things start to go downhill, ahead of a rapidly-strengthening storm system moving in from the southwest.
Scattered showers will sweep in from the southwest later into the afternoon; but they won't be plain rain for everyone as first. Locations north and west of the Tri-Cities will see temperatures right around freezing when the rain arrives, causing some freezing rain to mix in through early evening. This will lead to a light glaze of ice, so you'll want to exercise extra caution if traveling in these areas.
Temperatures going into the evening will rise into the upper 30s and low 40s, changing everyone over to all rain. At the same time, the rain will become steadier and heavier into the overnight period as the center of the storm system moves over Lake Michigan. Along with the occasional rain, there will be the chance for a few embedded thunderstorms. Winds will also begin to increase sharply toward morning.
Low temperatures will be achieved early as temperatures rise overnight into Sunday morning. Official lows will land in the mid 30s.
Sunday
Sunday will be the worst of the two days this weekend. Scattered rain will eventually change over to snow showers throughout the day with sustained winds increasing to 30-40 mph. Wind gusts will frequently exceed 50 mph, and possibly even top 60 mph at times. Those winds will remain in place throughout the day, shifting into the west during the afternoon.
Down limbs, trees, and power lines will likely result from the strong winds. Widespread power outages will be likely as well. Be prepared with having items such as food, batteries, gas for the generator ready just in case. If you plan on using a generator, make sure to keep it at least 25 feet from windows to prevent carbon monoxide from seeping into your home.
Temperatures will start the day in the low and middle 40s will be thrown quickly into reverse during the afternoon. The rapid decline into the 30s and 20s will result in a quick change from morning rain back to scattered snow, which will carry through Sunday evening.
Accumulations will be very light overall, with less than 1" expected for just about all areas south of M-46. Parts of Clare, Gladwin, Ogemaw, and Roscommon Counties will pick up closer to 1"-2" of snow. The accumulations will not be the issue, but rather the blowing snow produced by the strong winds. Visibility will frequently dip to near zero, resulting in temporary white-out conditions into the first half of Sunday night.
"Bomb" Cyclone
Finally, a little trivia note for you. you've likely been seeing the terms "bomb" cyclone or "bombogenesis" floating around in regard to this weekends storm. It is an actual meteorological term, but we won't know for sure if we're dealing with one until it is well underway.
For a cyclone to be classified as a "bomb", it must undergo rapid and extreme intensification. The central pressure of the storm must drop 24 millibars or more, in 24 hours or less.
This weekend's storm stands a chance of meeting these criteria, making it that much more formidable. Stay tuned to the forecast for updates!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
