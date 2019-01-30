Happy Wednesday! It's no secret what the big weather story has been... cold temperatures. This cold air will continue tonight and Thursday.
Wind Chill Warnings were issued yesterday and will continue through today and parts of Thursday, with dozens of school closings yet again. Be sure to check out our Closings page.
Current Weather Alerts
Wind Chill Warning: in effect for the entire TV5 viewing area until Thursday afternoon.
For more specific information on your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Today & Tonight
SLIDESHOW: Hour-by-hour wind chill
Temperatures have been right around 0 for this afternoon and evening, you add in the wind which has been gusting up towards 30 mph, it feels like -10 to -30. Frostbite times on exposed skin can occur in as little as 10 to 15 minutes with values this cold.
Scattered snow will continue this evening as well, but it's not expected to be as frequent or as widespread as our Tuesday. Areas near I-69 and our northern communities will have the best chance for additional snow showers and drivers should be prepared for variable driving conditions.
Expect only lingering snow showers or flurries overnight, with most areas staying dry. Temperatures are expected to fall below zero once again into Thursday morning, with wind chills remaining even colder.
Bundle up!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
