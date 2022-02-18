Good Friday evening! We hope you've had a great week, despite some of the weather at times, and hope it's a wonderful weekend ahead.
It's been a quiet day with some sunshine after our messy Thursday evening, but it will be a short break. Our next round of snow comes in late this evening bringing some minor, but quick accumulations. If that weren't enough, our winds pick up tonight, bringing the possibility of blowing and drifting snow.
Track the incoming snow with our Interactive Radar!
This Evening & Overnight
Snow is not expected to arrive until after 8 PM for most, so we should be able to get through the evening rush just fine. If you plan on being out later, plan for the possibility of rapidly changing road conditions as any snow showers move into the area.
These snow showers will move quickly and won't drop as much snow as some areas received Thursday evening, but some squalls are possible, which will bring low visibility and quick accumulations. Not helping things will be our gusty southwest winds that could gust between 40-50 miles per hour at times, bringing areas of blowing and drifting snow.
Accumulations will be around 1" or less for most, and could be sporadic with the scattered nature of the snow showers. Parts of Clare, Roscommon, Ogemaw, and Alcona counties could pick up 1-3" of snow. Our map is listed below.
Temperatures will be in the 20s early and fall into the single digits and teens tonight, which keeps slippery roads in play. Wind chills will be between -10 to -20 at times overnight.
Saturday & Sunday
Some flurries and light snow showers may linger on Saturday, but should taper off as the day goes along. Clouds will be more stubborn to leave, but there may be a few breaks of sunshine here and there.
Temperatures on Saturday will only be in the teens and 20s, with wind chills remaining near and below zero all day long. Breezy conditions well continue out of the west northwest, but gusts should back off to between 20 to 30 miles per hour, instead of 40 to 50 miles per hour.
Dry weather continues Sunday, and we'll have a chance to break up our skies a bit more for more sunshine. Temperatures will start the day in the single digits and low teens, but a southwesterly wind on Sunday should bring highs back into the upper 30s and low 40s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
