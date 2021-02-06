Good evening Mid-Michigan! We're getting to the halfway point of the weekend.

The cold air has really settled in over the last 24 hours, and it's going to be here to stay for a while.

A quick round of snow is in store tonight, and minor snow chances remain for most of the next seven days.

Let's get into the forecast!

Weather Alerts

Several counties in the TV5 viewing area are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 8AM on Sunday.  

Check out the Weather Alerts section of our website for more information.

Tonight

A clipper system is inching closer and closer to the Mid-Michigan area at the moment.  A quick dusting to an inch of light, fluffy snow will be all we see from this event.  The snow showers will end in the early AM hours on Sunday.

While this isn't a lot of snow by Michigan standards, temperatures this cold causes road treatments like salt to become less effective. Along with blowing and drifting snow, roads can easily become slick again even after being treated.

Sunday

Although up to one inch of snow is expected for most of us, an isolated two inches is still not out of the question when all is said and done by Sunday afternoon.

Chances for more isolated lake effect snow showers will continue to end the weekend. Again, not for everyone and those who experience any of this activity could pick up another quick 1".

Highs for Sunday will be even colder than Saturday; near 13° with wind chills feeling like the single digits to even sub-zero to finish the weekend.

Sunday Wind Chills

Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!

Stay warm, everyone!

