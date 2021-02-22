After 16 consecutive days in the deep freeze, temperatures finally climbed above 32 on Monday, and there's more warming to do yet!
Overnight
A second clipper system will follow in the track of Sunday night's system overnight. Intermittent light snow will pick up around 2:00 AM, and will persist until about 7:00 AM as the system darts quickly southeast along with a warm front.
The system will produce less snow than its predecessor, and will also be working against warming temperatures. This will keep accumulations under 1" overnight, and in fact most of us will likely pick up less than 0.5". Temperatures will start in the low 30s around midnight, and will climb into the middle and upper 30s by daybreak. Roads may briefly turn slushy, but any new snow that accumulates will melt quickly. Expect breezy conditions with winds out of the WSW at 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times.
Tuesday
Barring a leftover stray rain or snow shower, the wintry precipitation will be over by the time many of us are hitting the road on Tuesday morning. Roads will still be wet due to snow melt, and breezy conditions will persist, so you'll still want to take it easy out there.
The day will get better with age, though! Thanks to the passing warm front, we'll get to enjoy a hint of Spring in the air! Highs on Tuesday afternoon will climb to the upper 30s and even some low 40s, all with a westerly wind at 15-20 mph. Better yet, the milder air is also likely to help scour out some of the clouds, allowing us a few sunny breaks as the day rolls on!
There will be another small system coming through on Tuesday night, though. This time it will be a wintry mix of rain and snow, along with the chance for a little bit of freezing rain. Be prepared for possible icy patches on the Wednesday morning commute, with lows headed for around 32.
Stay warm, everyone!
