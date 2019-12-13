Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope its been a great week. Here's to a great weekend ahead!
Snow made for some slick roads on Thursday evening, but things will improve for today. We're also a new notches warmer going into the weekend.
Check out the forecast!
Today & Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies will linger behind yesterday's clipper system. Chances for a few breaks in the clouds will be possible into the afternoon.
We don't expect to pick up any measurable snow outside of a few stray flurries throughout the day
High temperatures will get a well-earned bump up to about 40 degrees, rewarding us for the mid-week cold snap.
Winds will be less breezy today; mainly out of the south around 5-10 mph.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies carry throughout the evening and into the overnight hours. Again, some flurries look to be the worst of any precipitation concerns.
Lows will be down into the upper 20s.
Saturday
We carry the chance for a few isolated rain and/or snow showers into the day. Better chances comes later into the afternoon and evening.
Coverage of this precipitation won't be the greatest. Most should get through the day dry.
Temperatures are holding to stay a touch warmer into the upper 30s.
The chance will hold for a few isolated rain/snow showers into the evening and overnight into Sunday. Any precipitation observed will look to chance to snow by Sunday.
Lows again down into the mid to upper 20s.
We are looking ahead to early next week. The chance for some accumulating snow is being tracked closely. Stay tuned for updates to the forecast on the storm over the weekend.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
