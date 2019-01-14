Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a great start to the week.
It was sure nice to see the sun for the back half of the weekend and it appears more will be in store for us as we kick off the brand new workweek.
Today & Tonight
Skies are starting mostly clear around Mid-Michigan this morning, which has allowed our temperatures to tank, falling into the single digits and teens this morning.
While wet weather won't be slowing you down this morning, you may need a few extra minutes to scrape the windshield this morning if you park outside.
Highs this afternoon are largely expected to move into the low 30s, accompanied by a westerly wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour. While not very strong, that wind will keep wind chills in the 20s much of the day.
Sunshine will control our skies early on, but we do expect clouds to gradually take over this afternoon and evening, with a trend toward overcast skies overnight.
Lows won't fall too far tonight, bottoming out in the 20s, much warmer than we are this morning. Patchy freezing drizzle will be possible as well, but for the moment, doesn't look like a major issue. We'll keep our eyes on it.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.