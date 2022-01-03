Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great holiday season and for those getting back into the routine today, we hope it's a smooth transition.
After some snowfall late Saturday and early Sunday, it wasn't a bad end to the weekend with some sunshine to close it out. It was pretty chilly, but it is early January after all.
As for the start of this week, we're in for a quiet start the next few days before a few snow chances return later this week.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, you'll certainly feel that January air, with temperatures are running in the single digits and teens. Thankfully our wind isn't all that strong, so wind chills are minimal in most areas.
Skies are generally clear to partly cloudy as we start the day and we should see that continue for much of today with plenty of sun expected. With that being said, it's worth noting there is some cloud cover around the state near the lakeshores, and some of that will move east at times and could bring a few mostly cloudy periods here and there today.
Despite any cloudy periods, we will stay dry today. Highs will land in the middle 20s to upper 20s this afternoon, but a southwesterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour will keep wind chills in the teens.
Dry weather and variably cloudy skies continue this evening and overnight. More cloud cover will linger in the northern half of the viewing area late tonight, with clearer skies as you go southward toward I-69.
Lows won't be quite as chilly tomorrow morning, with upper teens and low 20s, although wind chills will be a bit colder.
Tuesday
The second day of the workweek won't be too much different from our Monday, with another dry day expected. Skies will have a chance to feature a bit of sunshine early in the day, before clouding up into the afternoon hours.
Temperatures at face value will be warmer in the 30s, but the wind chill will remain a factor tomorrow, keeping things feeling more like the teens and 20s.
Wednesday & Thursday Snow Chances
An area of low pressure will pass by to our north on Wednesday, drawing colder air back into the region around midweek. This is expected to kick up a multi-day stretch of lake-effect snow on the west side of the state.
While conditions will be worse in West Michigan as you'd expect with lake-effect snow, we will still have a good chance to see some of these snow showers pass through our region at times through that Wednesday & Thursday stretch. Some of these snow showers may have some squall-like tendencies, so we'll watch trends closely.
Accumulations in our area are not expected to be significant, but we could pick up some minor amounts here and there where snow showers persist.
In addition to the periodic snow showers, winds are expected to pick back up quite a bit, with gust potential of over 30 miles per hour looking like a reasonable early expectation.
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
